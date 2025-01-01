Drunk Merc driver hits 2 deliverymen in Mohali’s 3B2 market, 1 critical

A drunk Mercedes driver hit two food deliverymen in Mohali’s Phase 3B2 market on Tuesday around 3:45 am, leaving one of them critically injured. The Mercedes (CH-01-CH-0533) jumped the divider and hit the second deliveryman before overturning. (HT Photo)

The accused, identified as Inderjit Singh, 26, of Sector 39-D, Chandigarh, was caught by onlookers and handed over to the police. The accused is the son of an assistant sub-inspector posted with Chandigarh Police.

A Swiggy deliveryman, Sharanjit Singh, 28, of Muktsar Sahib, was the first to be hit by the rashly driven vehicle. Sharanjit, who is the complainant in the case, said he had just exited the 3B2 market when the Mercedes hit him before jumping the divider and hitting another deliveryman and then overturning.

The second deliveryman, identified as Jagjit Singh of Kharar, who works with Zomato, was critically injured and referred to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research. Sharanjit meanwhile received treatment for his fracture at the Phase-6 hospital.

The Mercedes driver and his co-passenger escaped unhurt as the airbags of the vehicle got inflated within seconds.

Sharanjit, along with other onlookers, pulled the accused out of the car after the second crash and handed him over to the police.

Police said the accused works with a logistics company in Sector 74-A and was driving his employer’s car. The accused and his colleague were returning from Wildhood cafe and bar in Sector 100, Mohali, when the mishap took place.

The accused has been booked under Sections 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 281( rash driving), 125(a) (acts that endanger the personal safety or human life of others through negligence), 125(b) (reckless or negligent actions that endanger the personal safety or life of others), 324(2) (mischief, or the intentional causing of damage or loss to property or the public) of the Bhartaiya Nyaya Sanhita besides Sections 184 (dangerous driving) and 185 (driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol ) of Motor Vehicle Act at Mataur police station.

Over 100 food deliverymen gathered in the market and sought strict action against the accused.