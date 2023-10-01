Drunk Panjab University mess worker sacked for trying to enter girls hostel

In the second such incident in five months, a drunken man tried to enter a girl hostel at Panjab University only to be nabbed by alert hostel attendant.

A drunk Panjab University mess worker was sacked for trying to enter the girls hostel. (HT File)

The incident was reported around 1 am on Saturday from the girls hostel number 6, when the man, who has not yet been identified, was caught trying to enter the hostel in an inebriated state by the attendant Rita.

This comes in the backdrop of a girl student earlier in April this year waking up to find a man, also allegedly drunk, in her room. While police were informed, the identity of the man remains unknown. The incidents, meanwhile, have raised eyebrows with students questioning the security lapses.

Speaking about Saturday’s incident, dean students welfare (DSW, women) Simrit Kahlon said, “We had issued some instructions after the April 26 incident. I laud the alertness of the attendant for catching the accused in time. We handed over the accused to the police and PU has terminated his services.”

“We will also issue a show cause notice to the contractor regarding how the mess worker was able to barge inside the hostel this way,” she added.

Mess workers are not allowed to enter the hostel through the main entrance, and instead have separate entry and exit points. They also have a separate restroom and are not allowed to stay on the premises beyond 10 pm.

Warden Manisha Sharma said she had written a letter about the mess workers not overstaying on the premises to the contractor around two months back and will repeat the same, adding, “The mess worker who hails from Uttar Pradesh had joined just a couple of days back. He has been removed from his job now and I have asked the mess contractor to ensure that the workers don’t stay beyond 10 pm.”

Police officials of the Sector 11 police station, meanwhile, said that they had not received any complaint from the PU authorities in this matter.

