Dry fruits worth crores perish in Amritsar factory fire

A massive fire broke out in a dry fruit packaging factory in Ananad Vihar on Chabhal Road here on Friday wherein items worth crores perished.

Nearly 300 labourers were working in the factory when the fire had broken, however no casualty or injury was reported.

Eight fire tenders took at least eight hours to douse the blaze that erupted due to a short-circuit. The factory belongs to Amritsar’s famous trader BK Bajaj, who deals in import and export of dry fruits, besides their processing and packaging.

“We got information that a fire has broken in the factory. I, along with a heavy police force, reached the spot and started the rescue operation. Our team successfully rescued nearly 300 labourers working in the factory. No casualty or injury was reported in the incident,” said assistant commissioner of police (ACP-Central) Parvesh Chopra.

He said almost entire factory was reduced to ashes within hours. “We have yet not got any statement from the factory owners about the loss, but it can run into crores. There were many imported machineries in the factory that were gutted,” he added.

Member of Parliament (MP) Gurjit Singh Aujla and cabinet minister OP Soni also visited the site.

