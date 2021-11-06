Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Dry weather likely ahead in Chandigarh: IMD
chandigarh news

Dry weather likely ahead in Chandigarh: IMD

The recent spell of dry weather is likely to continue in Chandigarh in the coming days as per the IMD; maxim temperature in city went down from 29.4°C on Thursday to 29.2°C on Friday
According to the IMD, the recent spell of dry weather is likely to continue in Chandigarh. (HT File Photo/ Representational image)
Published on Nov 06, 2021 01:01 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The recent spell of dry weather is likely to continue in the coming days as per the India meteorological department (IMD).

Speaking about this, IMD Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh said, “Currently, the north-westerly winds are blowing in the region which is having a cooling effect, reaching up to the speed of 20km/h. It’s also the reason why the air quality improved after Diwali in just a few hours. It is expected that the same winds will make the nights colder in the coming days, while no western disturbances are likely in the region right now.”

The maxim temperature in the city went down from 29.4°C on Thursday to 29.2°C on Friday. The minimum temperature went down from 13.1°C on Thursday to 12.7°C on Friday. This is the first time that the minimum temperature has gone below the 13°C-mark this season.

In the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain around 29°C while the minimum temperature will remain around 12°C.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP