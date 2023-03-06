DSP hit-&-run case: Police recover car from Haryana’s Hisar

The police, on Sunday, recovered a car which hit a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Chander Pal yesterday near Agroha on the Hisar-Sirsa highway. The DSP died in the accident, and the police are ascertaining the details of the driver when the incident took place.

The car was recovered from Sabarwas village in Hisar and has a Rajasthan registration number. (Representational image)

Pal’s last rites were conducted in his native village Jhalania in Fatehabad, in the presence of senior police officers. The DSP was posted in Ratia in Fatehabad and used to go to his home on a cycle.

The incident occurred when Pal, along with his two sons, was going to Hisar from Fatehabad. His two sons were on separate cycles. His sons were ahead of him when a car hit DSP’s cycle, which led to his death on the spot. The car was recovered from Sabarwas village in Hisar and has a Rajasthan registration number.