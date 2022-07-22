Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
DSP Surender Singh cremated with full state honours in Hisar

Last rites of Haryana deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Surender Singh were performed with full state honours at his native village Sarangpur in Hisar’s Adampur on Thursday.
The body of slain DSP Surender Singh was buried as per the customs of the Bishnoi community, to which the officer belonged at his native village Sarangpur in Hisar’s Adampur. (HT Photo)
Published on Jul 22, 2022 04:03 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

: The last rites of Haryana deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Surender Singh, who was mowed down by a truck in Nuh on Tuesday, were performed with full state honours at his native village Sarangpur in Hisar’s Adampur on Thursday.

The body was buried as per the customs of the Bishnoi community, to which the officer belonged. The final rites were delayed by four hours due to heavy rainfall. The body was buried in his ancestral fields in Sarangpur village. Haryana director general of police (DGP) PK Agrawal, Hisar Range IG Rakesh Arya, Hisar SP Lokender Singh, Adampur MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi, former Haryana minister Sampat Singh and Fatehabad MLA Duda Ram were among those present.

When the canter in which the DSP’s body wrapped in the Tricolour passed through the Landhari toll plaza, school students saluted him.

DSP’ s son Siddharth arrived early in the morning. He was seen consoling his family members. The family has urged the state government to give him ‘Shaurya Chakra’ for his valour and sacrifice.

The Adampur MLA said the chief minister has ordered a judicial probe into the incident and the government should give a job to the slain DSP’s son, if he is willing to do so.

“I will urge the government to rename the village government school after Surender Singh. He would be known for his honesty and dedication towards his duty,” Bishnoi added.

The Haryana DGP said, “The incident shows how brave Surender was as he went after those who indulged in mining. We have formed a team of 700 to 800 cops and handed over the same to the Nuh police and they have been initiating a search operation against the mining mafia.”

