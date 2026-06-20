DSR adoption remains slow in Punjab, only half of target met so far

Despite an ambitious target of bringing five lakh acres under direct seeded rice (DSR) cultivation during the current kharif season, Punjab has so far recorded only about 2.7 lakh acres under the water-saving paddy sowing method,highlighting the continuing challenge of expanding its adoption among farmers.On average, paddy is cultivated over nearly 30 lakh hectares, or 73.5 lakh acres, across the state each year.

Although the Punjab agriculture department had fixed May 31 as the deadline for sowing paddy through the DSR method, paddy cultivation activities generally continue until July 15 in several areas. (HT File)

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Officials in the Punjab agriculture department, however, remain hopeful that the area under DSR may increase further as verification of farmers’ claims is still underway. Although the department had fixed May 31 as the deadline for sowing paddy through the DSR method, paddy cultivation activities generally continue until July 15 in several areas.

DSR method is a water-saving cultivation method in which paddy seeds are directly drilled into the field with the help of a machine. The machine carries out rice seeding and herbicide spraying simultaneously. In the traditional method, farmers first raise paddy plants in nurseries and then uproot and transplant them into a puddled field.

DSR needs far less water for irrigation, improves percolation, reduces dependence on farm labour and improves soil health, thus enhancing the yield of both paddy and wheat by 5-10%.

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{{^usCountry}} To encourage farmers to adopt the technique, the Punjab government offers an incentive of ₹1,500 per acre. For the current season, the state has earmarked ₹40 crore for the scheme. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To encourage farmers to adopt the technique, the Punjab government offers an incentive of ₹1,500 per acre. For the current season, the state has earmarked ₹40 crore for the scheme. {{/usCountry}}

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According to studies conducted by the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP), producing one kilogram of rice through the conventional method requires around 3,367 litres of water. DSR cultivation can reduce water consumption by as much as 30%, making it a crucial technology for Punjab, where groundwater depletion remains a major concern.

Last year, the state government paid incentives worth ₹34.5 crore to farmers who adopted DSR on approximately 2.6 lakh acres. However, that area accounted for only about 3.5% of Punjab’s total paddy acreage.

Agriculture director GS Brar said that farmers who cultivated paddy using DSR on about 2.7 lakh acres have already registered with the department, and the area is expected to rise further.

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Explaining the slow pace of adoption, Brar noted that many farmers remain hesitant because the performance of DSR crops can be affected by untimely rainfall. In several cases, farmers clear their DSR fields after heavy rains and revert to the traditional method of transplanting paddy seedlings in puddled fields.

Punjab introduced DSR in 2000 primarily as a water-conservation measure. The technology gained momentum during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, when labour shortages prompted the government to promote the method aggressively. That year, nearly one-fifth of the state’s paddy area was cultivated through DSR. However, adoption declined sharply after the pandemic and has remained relatively low despite continued government efforts.

Meanwhile, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations has launched a pilot project in six blocks across Patiala and Sangrur districts to promote DSR and sustainable rice-wheat farming systems.

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The initiative, being implemented under the “Transformation of Rice and Wheat Systems in Punjab” programme, is part of FAO’s broader effort to promote sustainable food systems in the country. Similar interventions are also being undertaken in Haryana, Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

According to Ashok Yadav, agronomy expert with FAO, the project focuses on educating farmers about the benefits of DSR and exploring alternatives to the wheat-based cropping system.

“We are educating farmers to grow paddy through the DSR method and identify alternatives to wheat cultivation. Demonstration plots have been established under the programme, and farmers from different regions will be brought there for learning and exposure,” Yadav said.

The six project blocks include Bhawanigarh, Patiala and Sanaur in Patiala district, and Bhunerheri, Andana and Dhuri in Sangrur district. Experts from Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana, along with officials from the state agriculture department, are also associated with the initiative.

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