DSR sowing in Punjab won’t be smooth sailing: Experts

Chandigarh : The Punjab government may have decided to double the area under the direct seeding of rice (DSR) method from 6 lakh hectares to 12 lakh hectares in the upcoming kharif sowing season to conserve water, challenges are many while sowing paddy by adopting the mechanised technique.

These include lack awareness among farmers, seeds in short supply, shortage of till-drill machines, besides ensuring uninterrupted eight-hour power supply, say experts.

Moving away from the traditional method of transplanting paddy saplings in puddleed fields, the new DSR method entails sowing paddy seeds directly in the soil cutting water usage. The Punjab government has announced ₹1,500 incentive per acre for farmers opting for the DSR.

Producing a kilogram of rice by traditional method guzzles 3,367 litres of water, while the consumption cuts down by 30% in the DSR technique, say experts.

Power supply a concern

According to the schedule announced by the state government, sowing by the DSR method will start from May 20 to May 31 and for preparing the fields, mandatory pre-sowing irrigation (rauni) is required for which eight-hour power supply is required.

Previously, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) used to supply power for agri-pumpsets in June, but advancing the sowing schedule by 10 days is a challenge for the corporation when the state is power deficit. “We have written to the PSPCL to give eight-hour of uninterrupted power supply from May 20,” said an agriculture department officer.

As the state agriculture department is pushing for the DSR method, 14 lakh tubewells across the state need power supply from May 20.

Shortage of PR 126 and PR 127 seeds

For the DSR method, short duration paddy varieties such as PR 126 and PR 127 are recommended, which are in a short supply. At least 8kg of seed is required per acre, say experts.

“There are other agencies which are producing seeds and other medium varieties are available in the market,” said Punjab Agricultural University’s agronomy department head Makhan Singh Bhullar, accepting that there was a seed shortage, but will be resolved soon.

Scientists of the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) and agriculture department officials, who are touring the state, say the farmers need to be made aware of the DSR method. “No doubt there are many challenges in adopting the DSR method, but there opportunity in saving power,” said director, agriculture, Gurvinder Singh and Bhullar.

30 lakh hectares under paddy in Punjab

Paddy is sown over 30 lakh hectares in the state of which the government hopes to being 12 lakh hectares under the DSR. Aromatic premium basmati variety is grown over 5 lakh hectares and remaining 13 lakh hectares is sown using traditional method. “We hope to cross 10 lakh hectares mark under the DSR method,” said an agriculture department official.

“Farmers are not willing to deviate from the traditional method of transplanting saplings in puddled fields, however, there is a section of progressive farmers who are successfully growing paddy by using the DSR method for many years and are getting better yield,” said Bhullar, stressing for awareness campaigns. He also clarified that there is no yield loss with the DSR method.

“If farmers follow the PAU’s advisory and are able to manage the weeds growth, it is a win-win situation for them,” Bhullar said.

Only 2,700 till-drill machines available

Another challenge in adopting the DSR method is shortage of is the till-drill machines. Officials say the state only has 2,700 such machines and the government has set a target to double the area under the DSR.

Farm bodies too have raised an objection on the new sowing schedule, saying they were not been taken into confidence.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON