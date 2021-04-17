Dumping ground will be cleared in a year, says new Mohali mayor

Mohali mayor Amarjeet Singh Sidhu on Friday visited the dumping ground in Phase 8-B and said the company, Eco Stan, will process two-three lakh tonnes of garbage at the dumping ground within a year and convert it into a plain terrain.

Senior deputy mayor Amrik Singh Somal and deputy mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi were also present along with other officials.

Sidhu also instructed officials to hand over the work order to the company on Friday and install the machines here within a month.

It may be recalled that health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu had agreed to the demand of the industrialists and residents of Phase 8B and hence this contract is finalised.

Corporation officials told the mayor that two heavy machines would be installed by the same company to dispose of 50 tonnes of garbage every hour. Officials said that regular work orders are being issued to the company, which has acquired the work at a cost of ₹4.35 crore (9% less).

The mayor assured the people of Mohali that the work would be completed within a year and it would not only benefit the industrialists and people of the residential area, but also beautify the surroundings of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur War Memorial in Chappar Chiri.