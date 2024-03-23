Duo slaps, pushes woman in failed snatching bid in Kharar

In a brazen incident, two motorcycle-borne men slapped and pushed a 28-year-old woman in an attempt to snatch her handbag and mobile phone in Kharar on Wednesday evening. The victim, who runs a salon, fell on the road as she was pushed, leading to injuries on the face. (Stock image)

The victim, who runs a salon, fell on the road as she was pushed, leading to injuries on the face. The snatchers meanwhile made off without taking anything, said police. A video of the woman narrating her plight is also making rounds of social media.

According to the woman, she was present near Ryatt Bahra University around 8 pm on Wednesday, when the snatchers targeted her. Her husband approached Kharar police station on Thursday, but they referred her to Sadar Kharar police station. Eventually, a female constable from the station recorded her statement and an investigation was launched.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON