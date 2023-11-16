Duo snatches youth’s mobile phones in Chandigarh’s Sector 53

Two men on foot snatched a 21-year-old youth’s mobile phones and wallet after restraining him near a bus stop in Sector 53 on Tuesday evening

The victim told the police that he had stepped down from a local bus near Kajheri Chowk and was walking towards Furniture Chowk, Mohali, on Tuesday evening. (iStock)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The victim, Surat Singh, 21, hails from Udhampur, Jammu, and is currently living in Sector 68, Mohali, due to his job at Teleperformance, Mohali.

Surat told the police that he had stepped down from a local bus near Kajheri Chowk and was walking towards Furniture Chowk on Tuesday evening.

As he reached near the bus stop in Sector 53, two men approached him on foot. One of them restrained him from behind and the other snatched his two mobile phones and a wallet, before fleeing towards the Sector 53 forest area. He said his wallet contained debit cards, Aadhaar card and other important documents.

Police have lodged an FIR under Sections 379-A (snatching) and 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 36 police station. They are checking CCTV cameras near the crime spot to trace and nab the accused .

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON