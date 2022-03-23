Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Duo that snatched purse from 70-year-old woman in Manimajra nabbed
chandigarh news

Duo that snatched purse from 70-year-old woman in Manimajra nabbed

The victim, Urmila of Gobindpura, Manimajra, was walking back home from the Manimajra market around 2.50 pm, when two youths on a motorcycle came from behind and snatched her purse before fleeing the spot on Monday
The snatched purse and the motorcycle used to commit the crime were recovered from the duo. (HT)
Published on Mar 23, 2022 03:02 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Cracking a snatching case within 24 hours, police have arrested two youths who targeted a 70-year-old woman in Manimajra on Monday.

The victim, Urmila of Gobindpura, Manimajra, was walking back home from the Manimajra market around 2.50 pm, when two youths on a motorcycle came from behind and snatched her purse before fleeing the spot. Urmila had complained that the purse contained 400 in cash and her Aadhaar card.

Following the incident, a special investigation team was formed by the Manimajra police and the two accused, Mohammad Amir, 22, of Hallomajra and Rajat Kumar, 23, of Daria village, were arrested on Tuesday.

The snatched purse and the motorcycle used to commit the crime were recovered from the duo.

Police said Amir, who works as a car mechanic, is also named in two vehicle theft and robbery cases. Kumar is currently unemployed. Both will be produced in court on Wednesday.

They are facing a case under Sections 379-A (snatching) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. If proven guilty, the accused face up to 10 years of jail time.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP