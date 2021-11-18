Duping case: Another FIR registered against Ram Lal Chaudhary

Another case of cheating has been registered against property dealer-cum-financier, Ram Lal Chaudhary, 64, who was arrested last week for duping a Gurugram resident of ₹5 crore.

The fresh complaint was filed by Naresh Kumar, a resident of Sector 6, Panchkula, who is a retired officer from revenue department in Haryana. Kumar said he was involved in misappropriation of government funds while posted in different locations in Haryana. In this regard, a complaint was filed by the vigilance for misappropriation of funds to the tune of ₹250 crore.

As per the complaint, Naresh had paid ₹6 crore to Ram Lal Chaudhary after an assurance from the accused that the FIR would not be registered against him.

He had approached accused Ramlal through his friends Satish Yadav and Bhoop Singh. Naresh had paid the money by selling land in the name of his mother and taking money from friends. Naresh alleged that he was assured that Chaudhary liaisons with politicians and officials and thus could help. However, his name appeared in FIR following which he approached for the accused for a refund but the latter refused.

A case under Section 420 (cheating) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Sector 34 police station. The case would be investigated by the SIT already probing the cheating case against Chaudhary in which he was arrested.