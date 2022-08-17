Dushyant Chautala can become next CM of Haryana: JJP state chief

Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) state president Nishan Singh said on Tuesday that there is a sense that deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala can become the next chief minister of Haryana in 2024. “Everybody wishes to grow further and I don’t think anything wrong with it. And it is the wish of every party worker and youth of the state that Dushyant becomes the next chief minister of the state,” he said during an interaction with mediapersons at Karnal. Earlier, Singh along with minister of state Anoop Dhanak met the party leaders at Karnal and asked them to be prepared for the panchayat election. He, however, announced that the BJP-JJP alliance should contest the panchayat elections together. “But the final decision will be taken after consulting party workers and leaders,” said Dhanak.

Haryana starts online transfer of clerks

Chandigarh In what was a first online transfer drive of clerks and sewadars, the Haryana government on Tuesday issued online transfer orders of 31 clerks (regional) and 45 sewadars (headquarters and regional) of the prosecution department. Additional chief secretary (ACS-home) TVSN Prasad said these clerks and sewadars were transferred from the knowledge centre of the NIC located at the Haryana Civil Secretariat. Prasad said this was the first online transfer drive related to clerks and sewadars. He said this transfer process was started through an online portal developed by the NIC as per the online transfer policy of the state government.