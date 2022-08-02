Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Dushyant Chautala visits waterlogged areas in Hisar

Dushyant Chautala visits waterlogged areas in Hisar

Published on Aug 02, 2022 02:56 AM IST
Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Monday visited the waterlogged fields in the villages of Hisar’s Narnaund. He ordered a revenue survey for the assessment of damaged crops
Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala inspected the waterlogged areas in Hisar and ordered the officials to take measures to drain out the water. (HT File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Monday visited the waterlogged fields in the villages of Hisar’s Narnaund. He ordered a revenue survey for the assessment of damaged crops. Dushyant inspected the fields and ordered the officials to take measures to drain out the water. “Instead of sitting in offices, the officials should visit the fields and solve farmers’ grievances,” the deputy CM added. He had inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of projects worth 127 crore at Chaudhary Ranbir Singh University in Jind.

NITI Aayog dismissed unemployment figures of CMIE as baseless: Khattar

Chandigarh Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said that the NITI Aayog has dismissed the unemployment figures of Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) as baseless, saying that the unemployment rate in Haryana is only 8%. Speaking to reporters after meeting the representatives of NITI Aayog at Haryana Bhavan in Delhi, the chief minister said that detailed discussions were held in the meeting regarding agriculture, education, health sector, urban local bodies, information technology and other subjects. He said that in the upcoming meeting of NITI Aayog to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, details regarding requirements of all the subjects and schemes of Haryana will be put forward. He said that the state government’s primary goal is to develop all the areas in the state and to make the lives of the citizens better.

Tanwar seeks fair probe in minor sisters’ death in Karnal

KARNAL Aam Aadmi Party leader Ashok Tanwar on Monday demanded a fair investigation into the death of two minor sisters whose bodies were recovered from a canal on the outskirts of Karnal last week. Tanwar along with the family members of the deceased met the Karnal superintendent of police, Ganga Ram Punia and sought his intervention for a fair and quick investigation. However, the police have arrested a person for allegedly blackmailing one of the girls and forcing her to take the extreme step. But the family members of the girl suspected the involvement of more people in the matter. The SP assured them that a fair investigation is going on earlier also and he will ensure justice to the victims’ family. As per the police, minor sisters aged 13 and 15 went missing after they left their house in Ram Nagar area on July 24. Next day their bodies were recovered in a canal near Ghoghripur village.

  • Irshad Ahmad Bhat of Wailoo Pattan had joined militancy in May this year and the police said he was associated with the LeT, who got ‘recycled’ after spending five years in jail. (Image for representational purpose)

    Militant killed in Binner village was involved in civilian killings: J&K Police

    The militant killed in Binner village on the outskirts of Baramulla was involved in civilian killings, J&K Police said on Monday. The militant was killed inside an abandoned building close to the forest area on Sunday morning after police and army launched a joint operation in the area. A police spokesperson said Irshad Ahmad Bhat of Wailoo Pattan father Fayaz Ahmad Bhat was an active militant of Hizbul Mujahideen, who was killed in 2015 at Devbug.

  • Those stranded were mostly tourists, including 39 women and 12 children. (Image for representational purpose)

    105 tourists stuck in flash floods rescued in Lahaul and Spiti

    At least 105 people were rescued in a three-hour-long operation undertaken jointly by the Border Road Organization, district administration and police in Lahaul and Spiti on Sunday night. The flooding in Doirni nullah on Sunday evening disrupted the traffic on strategic NH 505 which connects Sissu to a village close to China's border, Nako. The stranded tourists were rescued and later lodged at Koksar. Flash floods occurred at four places in Lahaul and Spiti.

  • The complainant, a contractor, alleged that he deposited a CDR for the work in Boniyar. (Image for representational purpose)

    Engineer caught taking bribe in J&K

    Jammu and Kashmir anti -corruption bureau on Monday arrested an engineer of rural development department in Baramulla district for demanding and accepting a bribe, officials said here. The ACB received a complaint alleging that assistant executive engineer, Ravinder Singh, rural development department, Boniyar, Baramulla is demanding bribe of Rs 4,000 for releasing CDR amount, the agency spokesman said. The complainant, a contractor, alleged that he deposited a CDR for the work in Boniyar.

  • Police and people gather at the accident site in Bangana subdivision of Una on Monday. (HT Photo)

    4 of family among 7 pilgrims from Mohali drown in Gobind Sagar Lake in Himachal’s Una

    Seven pilgrims, including four of a family, from Mohali drowned in the Gobind Sagar lake in Himachal's Una district on Monday afternoon. According to the police, they were part of a group of 11 pilgrims, and the incident happened when they entered the lake near Garib Nath temple in Bangana sub-division to take bath. Out of the 11, four managed to come out after some time while the rest seven could not, they said.

  • The pillion rider Vikram Singh is admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32. Both the driver of the truck and the car fled from the spot. (HT File)

    26-year-old biker run over by truck after crashing into car’s open door in Mohali

    A 26-year-old motorcyclist was run over by a truck after The deceased, Manjit Singh crashed into a car's open door in Landran on Sunday evening. His friend, who was riding pillion, suffered grievous injuries. The deceased, Manjit Singh, and his injured co-worker, Vikram Singh, who reside in Kharar, were on their way home after finishing their shift at an automobile service station in Landran, where they used to wash cars, when the mishap took place.

