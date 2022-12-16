Dushyant inaugurates sports academy in Rohtak village

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news
Published on Dec 16, 2022 07:56 PM IST

The stadium will provide facilities for archery, shooting, lifting, badminton, boxing and kabaddi in Roorki village of Rohtak

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

: Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Friday inaugurated a sports academy in Roorki village here.

The stadium will provide facilities for archery, shooting, lifting, badminton, boxing and kabaddi.

During his visit to the village, Chautala felicitated Praveen Hooda, who clinched gold medal in boxing during the Asian games.

Chautala said the state government will form a policy to provide treatment to injured players.

“The girls are also performing well in various games like shooting, wrestling, boxing and archery. The state government will provide every help to the sportspersons,” he added.

Answering a query about the Central government’s claim that it has no proposal to introduce national flights from Hisar airport, Dushyant said the state government has been developing the Hisar airport to make it international level.

“In the last 18 months, 99 percent work of the runway has been completed and an aviation hub will be created in Hisar with a cost of 800 crore. The airport will be developed on 7,200 acres of land and work will start soon to establish manufacturing hub,” he added.

