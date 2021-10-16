Dussehra: Crowds pour in to see Ravana go up in flames in Ludhiana

After last year’s low-key festivities, most residents decided to make the most of the decline in virus cases and turned up in large numbers to watch Ravana Dehan and attend Dussehra Melas across the city on Friday.

Although the administration had limited the gatherings to up to 50% of the capacity of the outdoor venue, thousands of people could be seen jostling without masks at fairs, which were organised at 23 locations across the city. The 100ft Ravana effigy at the Daresi Ground was a major attraction being the tallest in the region and drew a large crowd. People could be spotted taking selfies with the majestic demon king and the chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ rang as the effigy, which symbolises the victory of good over evil, went up in flames.

Deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma, commissioner of police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, MLA Surinder Dawar, and senior deputy mayor Sam Sundar Malhotra among others prominent residents attended the Dussehra fair at Daresi. However, they too seen without masks, despite asking the people to remain vigilant and follow Covid appropriate measures. The police also turned a blind-eye to violations.

Major events were also organised at Giaspura, the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) Ground on Chandigarh Road, Upkar Nagar, and Dugri, with celebrations also seen at Aggar Nagar, Rajguru Nagar, Sarabha Nagar Block-I, and Tuition Market in Model Town Extension among other areas. With thousands thronging to the fairs, the police had a tough time controlling the crowds both inside and outside the grounds.

Pandemic at its nadir, says committee member

Kamal Bassi, a member of the Shri Ram Lila Committee, Daresi, said a fair was being held at Daresi for over a century. “Mega Dussehra celebrations were held this year with the pandemic finally at its nadir. The crowd was ecstatic as last year only a limited crowd was able to witness Ravana Dehan.

An attendee, Harpreet Singh, a resident of Model Town Extension, said, “My daughter and son were excited to watch the Ravana effigy burn as they had missed the event last year due to Covid restrictions. With cases at an all-time low, we decided to take the kids to the fair, where they had lots of fun. The festivity helped dispel the negativity, which had engulfed us during the pandemic.”

Meanwhile, a heavy rush was seen in markets, especially those situated around the Daresi Ground in the old city area, Dugri, and Model Town. Large crowds were seen around sweet shops as people lined up for jalebi and samosas.