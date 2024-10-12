Dusshera celebrations: Chandigarh Police share plan to avoid congestion

Anticipating heavy foot and vehicular traffic congestion around major Dussehra venues in the city on Saturday, the Chandigarh Traffic Police have issued an advisory. Chandigarh Police are anticipating heavy foot and vehicular traffic congestion around major Dussehra venues. (File)

For the Sector 17 function, there are five designated parking lots, including those at Sector 22-A, Sector 22-B, Sector 17 Football Ground, front and back of Neelam Cinema, and adjoining Sector 17 bus stand.

After the audience disperses between 5.30 pm and 6.30 pm, traffic coming from Sector 17/18 light point, Aroma light point, Sector 18/19/20/21 chowk and Cricket Stadium Chowk will be diverted away from Sector 17 ISBT Chowk on Udyog Path. Only buses will be allowed to ply on this stretch at the time of dispersal.

For the Sector 34 function, the five designated parkings include sabzi mandi ground, Shyam Mall parking, library building parking and commercial complex parking, all in Sector 34, and the open ground near the Sector 33-D market.

Between 5.30 pm and 7 pm, the road from the Sector 34/35 light point towards Furniture Market turn in Sector 34 will be closed for general public.

For Sector 46, there are two authorised parking lots, including the Sector 46 market parking and parking adjoining booth market in Sector 46-D. Between 5.30 pm and 7 pm, the road from Sector 45/46 light point towards Sector 46 will remain closed.

Traffic police have advised the public to consider carpooling, to walk to nearby markets, and not park their vehicles in no-parking zones, roads and cycle tracks, else they will be towed. Traffic police helpline 1073 can be contacted for towed vehicles.

Beopar Mandal demands deployment of more traffic cops near markets

The Chandigarh Beopar Mandal’s (CBM) police coordination committee met senior superintendent of police (SSP, Traffic) Sumer Pratap Singh on Friday for providing additional parking in nearby schools, community centres and vacant grounds for the festival rush.

The members also said traffic cops should be deployed in sufficient number during peak hours on V-4 roads outside congested markets and traffic roundabouts. Road marking inside markets parking lots should be done wherever required.

President Charanjiv Singh said vendors occupied prime parking area of markets and should be shifted to vendor zones already earmarked by the municipal corporation. Sometimes these vendors also park their vans in parking lots to stock their goods. Institutions like nursing homes, hospitals, temples, schools and bhawans close to the markets should be instructed to arrange parking inside their premises, as they lead to further suffocation of the market parking space.

SSP Singh shared the list of the designated parkings for 21 markets of the city and said he had written to MC also for opening community centres for additional parking during the festival season. He also assured the members that extra staff will be deployed in market to manage the festive rush.