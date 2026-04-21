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Dutch legend Bovelander to mentor Punjab’s hockey talent ahead of Asian C’ship

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann invites Olympic gold medallist to interact with players; meeting in Netherlands focuses on boosting grassroots development.

Published on: Apr 21, 2026 02:20 pm IST
By Asian News International
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Amsterdam: Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, currently on an official visit to the Netherlands, met celebrated Dutch hockey icon Floris Jan Bovelander on Tuesday to discuss the development of the sport in the state. 

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and state industries minister Sanjeev Arora with Dutch hockey icon Floris Jan Bovelander in Amsterdam on Tuesday. (X)

Sharing details of the interaction on X, Mann said the legendary penalty-corner specialist graciously accepted an invitation to visit Punjab.Bovelander is expected to engage with and motivate young athletes, sharing the expertise that saw him score 215 goals in 241 international matches and secure the 1996 Olympic gold and 1990 World Cup for the Netherlands. 

Known for his lethal drag-flicks and big-match temperament—most notably his two-goal performance in the Atlanta Olympics final—Bovelander’s involvement is seen as a major boost for a state that remains the backbone of Indian hockey, producing stars like current national captain Harmanpreet Singh.

The visit comes at a crucial time as Punjab prepares to host the Asian Champions Trophy in October.

This tournament, the first major international hockey event to be held in the state,will feature the top six teams from the Asian Games and is scheduled to be played at the Balbir Singh Senior Hockey Stadium in Mohali and the Surjit Hockey Stadium in Jalandhar. 

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Dutch legend Bovelander to mentor Punjab’s hockey talent ahead of Asian C’ship
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Dutch legend Bovelander to mentor Punjab’s hockey talent ahead of Asian C’ship
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