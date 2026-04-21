Dutch legend Bovelander to mentor Punjab’s hockey talent ahead of Asian C’ship

Amsterdam: Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, currently on an official visit to the Netherlands, met celebrated Dutch hockey icon Floris Jan Bovelander on Tuesday to discuss the development of the sport in the state.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and state industries minister Sanjeev Arora with Dutch hockey icon Floris Jan Bovelander in Amsterdam on Tuesday. (X)

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Sharing details of the interaction on X, Mann said the legendary penalty-corner specialist graciously accepted an invitation to visit Punjab.Bovelander is expected to engage with and motivate young athletes, sharing the expertise that saw him score 215 goals in 241 international matches and secure the 1996 Olympic gold and 1990 World Cup for the Netherlands.

Known for his lethal drag-flicks and big-match temperament—most notably his two-goal performance in the Atlanta Olympics final—Bovelander’s involvement is seen as a major boost for a state that remains the backbone of Indian hockey, producing stars like current national captain Harmanpreet Singh.

The visit comes at a crucial time as Punjab prepares to host the Asian Champions Trophy in October.

This tournament, the first major international hockey event to be held in the state,will feature the top six teams from the Asian Games and is scheduled to be played at the Balbir Singh Senior Hockey Stadium in Mohali and the Surjit Hockey Stadium in Jalandhar.

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{{^usCountry}} While the previous Men’s Hockey Asia Cup concluded in September 2025 with India clinching the title, this upcoming championship marks Punjab’s debut as a global host under the International Hockey Federation (FIH) and Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) frameworks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While the previous Men’s Hockey Asia Cup concluded in September 2025 with India clinching the title, this upcoming championship marks Punjab’s debut as a global host under the International Hockey Federation (FIH) and Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) frameworks. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} However, the AHF has yet to officially announce Punjab as host of the tournament and nothing is official until the AHF makes an announcement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the AHF has yet to officially announce Punjab as host of the tournament and nothing is official until the AHF makes an announcement. {{/usCountry}}

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