Ludhiana : Shut since Sunday, losses soar for city dyeing units

Lying shut since Sunday, as many as 350 dyeing units in the city find themselves in a dire state as their losses continue to soar every day. The district administration had directed the units to close on Sunday as the level of Buddha Nullah rose to an alarming level.

Multiple dying units are located at Kakka road, which was waterlogged because of the heavy rain in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)

The discharge from units established in clusters, including Tajpur Road, Focal Point, Bahadur Ke Road, Industrial Area A, Moti Nagar, Samrala Chowk and Jalandhar Bypass, flows into the Buddha Nullah, which had started to overflow at multiple points. As per officials, the units had been asked to shut operations as a precautionary measure.

Members of Punjab Dyers Association said the units are incurring heavy losses should be allowed to operate as water has started receding in the nullah.

Association’s secretary Bobby Jindal said that thousands of workers employed at the units are out of work because of the closure. He added that their problems had compounded as the water overflowing from the nullah had entered these units.

He said that as garbage and construction is discharged into the Buddha Nullah, its carrying capacity has decreased and authorities should have prepared better for the situation.

Jindal added that the association has written a letter to the deputy commissioner and is also approaching the municipal corporation commissioner regarding their demands.

Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) chief engineer Pardeep Gupta said that the orders were issued by the deputy commissioner under the Disaster Management Act. He added that MC commissioner and PPCB superintending engineer have to ensure implementation of the orders.

Gupta pointed out that the authority to decide on the matter rests with the DC or civic body authorities.