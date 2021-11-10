Early resolution of court cases: Jai Ram seeks better inter-department coordination

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday asked officials to ensure better inter-departmental coordination for early resolution of cases pending in various courts.

He was presiding over a meeting of administrative secretaries and advocate general.

The chief minister said that the state government has developed a litigation monitoring software and all court cases were being entered in this software. He said that special priority must be given to cases with high stakes and related to ambitious projects. He said the administrative secretaries must also keep a liaison and coordination with the office of advocate general so that cases in courts could be taken up at the earliest.

Jai Ram said that court cases regarding JOA (IT) and JBT must be expedited as this would benefit thousands of youth. He said that efforts should be made to vacate the stay on these recruitments and requested the courts to settle the issues.

He directed the officers to hold regular meetings to monitor the status of cases.

Chief secretary Ram Subhag Singh assured the chief minister that officers would work with greater coordination and dedication to meet the aspirations and expectations of the state government.

Principal secretary, home, Rajneesh welcomed the conducted the proceedings of the meeting. Advocate general Ashok Sharma, additional chief secretaries Prabodh Saxena and JC Sharma, principal secretary Subhashish Panda, secretaries Vikas Labroo, Rajeev Sharma and Amitabh Avasthi attended the meeting.