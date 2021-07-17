Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh News
Ease of doing biz: Chandigarh depts seek citizen feedback

Were asked to examine the relevance and rationale of various norms under the purview of government, states and UTs to rationalise and simplify them
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JUL 17, 2021 01:02 AM IST
With UT adviser Dharam Pal directing all departments to simplify the procedures and rules to improve the ease of doing business, UT departments have started seeking suggestions and comments from the public and other stakeholders regarding minimising and reducing regulatory compliance burden.

The departments were asked to examine the relevance and rationale of various norms under the purview of government, states and UTs to rationalise and simplify them.

“In order to make Chandigarh Housing Board further make the citizen interface simple, transparent and time bound, there is a need to examine the existing acts, rules, regulations and policies,” said Yashpal Garg, chief executive officer, Chandigarh House Board (CHB).

Suggestions and comments to CHB can be sent on legal.chb@gmail.com. The suggestions can also be sent by post by July 31.

The engineering department has also sought suggestions and comments which can be submitted at eewneengd@chd.nic.in The suggestions can also be sent by post by July 31.

The suggestions to the labour department can be given through email at alc.lc30@gmail.com.

