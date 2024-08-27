Ease process for govt staff to visit Kartarpur shrine: SGPC

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has written to the Punjab government, demanding exemption from foreign leave for government employees who tend to visit Gurdwara Sri Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur, in Pakistan via corridor. Gurdwara Sri Darbar Sahib at Kartarpur in Pakistan (HT File)

The letter, written to the secretary of the state department of personnel, stated that the department had granted exemption from foreign leave vide letter number 176 dated November 11, 2019, to the officers/employees going to Sri Kartarpur Sahib (Pakistan) on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev but the same was not extended by the state government.

SGPC secretary Partap Singh said government employees have sent letters to the SGPC saying that they are facing great difficulties in going to Sri Kartarpur Sahib as they have to go through a long process of foreign leave. He said government employees should be permanently exempted from the foreign leave process for visiting the historic shrine.

“Sikhs have great devotion towards the Kartarpur shrine which is the final resting place of Guru Nanak. On the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, due to the long efforts of the Sikh community, the corridor was opened for the Sikh pilgrims by the governments of India and Pakistan through which they can go to pay obeisance in the morning and return in the evening on the same day,” he added.