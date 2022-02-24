Easy access from elevated road, world-class structure part of Ludhiana railway station revamp project

Ludhiana With the railway department working on the project for a major revamp of Ludhiana railway station, the proposal includes entry to the station from elevated road on old GT road and world-class double-storey railway station.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Apart from this, food courts, escalators, air-conditioned waiting rooms, dormitory, VIP lounge and CCTV cameras to keep round-the-clock surveillance, will be part of Ludhiana railway station revamp project.

As per the local officials, it will be the first major revamp after the station was opened in 1860’s by the Britishers. Ludhiana station is one of the major junctions of Ferozepur railways division.

As per the project proposal, a direct approach road will also be established from the Civil Lines side of the station to the bus stand through Sham Nagar. These steps are expected to reduce the traffic congestion at railway station road (old GT road), Bharat Nagar chowk and other roads.

Both entries of the station, including the main entry at old GT road and the one in civil lines, will be upgraded and new platforms will also be established under the project at an estimated cost of over 300 crores.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A delegation of Northern Railway Construction Organisation conducted a meeting in this regard with mayor Balkar Sandhu and MC officials on February 23, seeking suggestions from the MC officials. A project has also been planned for Jalandhar railway station.

New platforms will also be established and the maintenance will also be handed over to a private company. The railways is expected to float the tenders for the same in the coming few months.

MC additional commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal said a down-and-up ramp has been proposed from elevated road into the railway station to provide entry and exit from the station. The entire junction will be revamped and then entry from the Civil Lines side will also be upgraded.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For establishing a direct approach road from the bus stand to the railway station, the railway colonies near the entry point of the station in the civil lines will be demolished and new colonies will be established. “The railway officials were not having the exact plan of the project and we have sought the same so that more suggestions could be given. We also proposed inclusion of the project to increase the width of the other portion of the Jagraon bridge. One side of the bridge has already been widened by MC in the past,” said Dachalwal.