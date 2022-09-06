Eatery shops, booths in Rohtak varsity campus to close by 5pm

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news
Published on Sep 06, 2022 01:45 AM IST

A Rohtak varsity spokesman said the authorities have expressed concern over the firing incident and all eatery shops in the campus will be closed by 5 pm every evening till further orders

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

: The authorities at the Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) on Monday decided to shut down all eatery shops and booths on the campus by 5 pm, two days after four persons, including a student, were shot at by three men over a monetary dispute inside the varsity campus.

A varsity spokesman said the authorities have expressed concern over the firing incident and all eatery shops will be closed by 5 pm every evening till further orders.

“In the meeting, it was also decided to tighten the security at the varsity and students need to carry their identity cards for entry into the campus. A committee has been formed to look after the entire process,” the spokesman added.

All the four persons, who were injured in the Saturday’s incident, are recovering. The doctors of a private hospital, where they are undergoing treatment, said two of them have been shifted to the normal ward and they will be discharged on Tuesday.

The incident happened outside the directorate of distance education in the varsity minutes after Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya left the campus after inaugurating the newly constructed faculty developmental centre amid high security.

