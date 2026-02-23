E-auction process of liquor units begins in Himachal

The first-ever e-auction process for retail liquor vends in Himachal Pradesh commenced from Monday for the financial year 2026-2027. The e-auction will be conducted unit-wise, with separate online bids invited for each retail excise liquor unit. (Getty Images/Creatas RF)

On the first day, the process was initiated for the districts of Kinnaur, Hamirpur and Chamba. The link to the e-auction portal has been made available on the official website of the department--www.hptax.gov.in--and on the excise e-Governance portal https://egovef.hptax.gov.in/. The portal can also be accessed directly at https://eauction.gov.in/ngauction.

The e-auction will be conducted unit-wise, with separate online bids invited for each retail excise liquor unit. Applicants can participate remotely. For the liquor units of Kinnaur, Hamirpur and Chamba districts, the submission of online applications will be open from February 23 at 6:55 pm to February 26 up to 6:15 pm. The auction of retail liquor units will be held on February 28 from 9 am to 5 pm.

For the districts of Sirmour, Una and the Baddi, applications can be submitted from February 24 at 6:55 pm to February 26 up to 6:15 pm. The auction will be conducted on March 2 from 9 am to 5 pm.

For Solan, Kangra and Bilaspur, applications will be accepted from February 25 at 6:55 pm to February 27 up to 6:30 pm. The auction of vends will take place on March 3, 2026 from 9 am to 5 pm.

For the district of Mandi and Nurpur, applications can be submitted from February 26 at 6:55 pm to February 28 up to 6:15 pm. The auction will be held on March 5 from 9 am to 5 pm.

For the districts of Shimla and Kullu, applications can be submitted from February 27, at 6:55 pm to March 3 up to 6:15 pm. Scrutiny will be carried out between March 3 at 6:30 pm and March 6 up to 6:55 pm. The auction will take place on March 7 from 9 am to 5 pm.

The commissioner, state taxes and excise, Yunus, stated that all applicants must register on the designated e-auction portal using a valid DSC. He further advised prospective bidders to carefully read and understand the Excise Policy 2026–27, Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and user manuals before participating in the bidding process. These documents will be available on the departmental website as well as on the e-auction portal.