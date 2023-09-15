EC pats Haryana CEO for queue management mobile application

The Election Commission (EC) on Thursday lauded the efforts of Anurag Agarwal, chief electoral officer (CEO) of Haryana, in the development of an innovative mobile application designed for queue management, the Haryana government said in a statement.

The Election Commission (EC) on Thursday lauded the efforts of Anurag Agarwal, chief electoral officer (CEO) of Haryana, in the development of an innovative mobile application designed for queue management, the Haryana government said in a statement. (HT Photo/ Representational image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This application, a first in the nation, has been created to enhance the convenience of voters by allowing them to determine their place in the queue, eliminating the need to stand in long lines.

The deputy election commissioner, Hirdesh Kumar held a meeting with CEOs from Haryana, Punjab, and Chandigarh. In the meeting, a detailed discussion was also held on revision of voter lists in preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The deputy election officer highlighted a significant change initiated by the EC, enabling youth to register as voters at the age of 17. Previously, eligibility was restricted to those turning 18 on or before January 1 of a given year. Under the revised rules, youth can now register as voters on specific dates i.e., January 1, April 1, July 1 and October 1 coinciding with their 18th birthday. He said that those turning 18 by January 1, April 1, July 1, and October 1, 2023, should make it a priority to register themselves as voters in 2023.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Agarwal said there are a total 1,95,48,846 registered voters in the state (1,04,16,965 males, 91,31,447 females, and 434 third gender.) Haryana has 19,863 polling stations, all located on the ground floor to ensure accessibility for disabled voters. The average number of voters per polling station stands at 984, the release said.