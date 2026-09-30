EC row: Congress ‘trying to create atmosphere of anarchy’, says Jai Ram Thakur

Leader of Opposition and former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur alleged that the Congress was trying to create an “atmosphere of anarchy” by levelling allegations against the Election Commission after failing to achieve its political objectives through the democratic process.

Leader of Opposition and former Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur addresses a press conference in Shimla on Tuesday. (ANI)

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Addressing a press conference here, Thakur said Congress leaders travelled across the country carrying copies of the Constitution and spoke about their commitment to constitutional values, while making what he described as baseless allegations against constitutional institutions such as the Election Commission.

“The EC’s meeting and the subsequent clarification had brought greater clarity to the controversy. The letter being referred to was addressed to the cabinet secretary and was not related to any policy matter of the EC or to SIR, but concerned the administrative functioning of an officer serving on deputation,” he said.

He further argued that if there had been a formal dissenting note, it would have formed part of the official record. He said decisions in a three-member election commission are taken by majority and accused Congress of trying to create a controversy over the issue.

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{{^usCountry}} Referring specifically to former election commissioner MS Gill, Thakur said that after completing his tenure, he joined the Congress, entered the Rajya Sabha and served as a Union minister. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Referring specifically to former election commissioner MS Gill, Thakur said that after completing his tenure, he joined the Congress, entered the Rajya Sabha and served as a Union minister. {{/usCountry}}

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Will expose ‘misdeeds’ of BJP, CEC: Cong

Reacting sharply, state Congress president Vinay Kumar said, “Thakur read the written message of his masters in Delhi at a press conference in Shimla and made a failed attempt to save the chief election commissioner”.

“Congress will expose the misdeeds of the BJP and the chief election commissioner across the country. It has been proved before the country that Gyanesh Kumar has been taking dictatorial decisions at the election commission. Under the pretext of SIR, more than 13 crore voters of the country were deprived of their right to vote,” Vinay alleged in a statement issued on Tuesday.

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