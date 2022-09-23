EC team on three-day visit to Himachal

The team of the Election Commission (EC) arrived in Shimla on Thursday to take stock of preparedness in the poll-bound state.

Chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar and election commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey are on a three-day visit to Himachal Pradesh which began on Thursday. Other members of the team include Dharmendra Sharma, senior deputy commissioner, RK Gupta, senior deputy election commissioner, Nitesh Verma, deputy election commissioner, director general Nidsha Verma, director Yadevendra Singh and director Santosh Ajmera.

The team will hold separate meetings with the chief electoral officer, Himachal, Manisha Garg, and director general of police Sanjay Kundu. The election commission team will separately meet chief secretary Ram Dass Dhiman

The tenure of the Himachal Pradesh assembly ends on January 8, 2023, and the poll authority can hold elections anytime within six months of the expiry of the five-year term of any House. It is usual for the EC to visit poll-bound states before the announcement of polls. In 2017, Himachal Pradesh went to polls in November

The Election Commission team will hold separate meetings with the deputy commissioners and district police chiefs of all the 12 districts to take stock of arrangements in place for the elections. The team will also meet leaders from different political parties on Friday.

