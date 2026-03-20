EC transfers in Bengal won’t change result, leaders win polls, not officers: Omar

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Friday claimed that administrative reshuffles ordered by the Election Commission (EC) would not alter the outcome of the West Bengal assembly elections, expressing confidence in a Trinamool Congress victory. Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Friday criticised the transfer of senior officials in poll-bound West Bengal and expressed confidence in the victory of the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress in next month’s assembly elections. (File photo)

“No amount of effort by the Election Commission to manipulate the field will change the results. Come counting day, Mamata Didi will win a thumping majority,” Abdullah posted on his personal X handle.

Criticising the large-scale transfers of senior officials in the poll-bound state, Abdullah alleged a double standard in the poll body’s functioning.

“These sweeping transfers only happen in non-BJP ruled states, especially in West Bengal, but that’s no surprise. However, West Bengal will once again prove what I have always believed to be true—officers don’t win elections for political parties, the leaders do,” he added.

Following the announcement of the election schedule, the EC ordered a major administrative shake-up. Key moves include the transfer of chief secretary Nandini Chakravorty and home secretary Jagdish Prasad Meena, alongside the removal of DGP Peeyush Pandey and Kolkata police commissioner Supratim Sarkar.

West Bengal goes to the polls in two phases on April 23 and 29. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.