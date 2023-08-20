Special team of crime branch arrest man absconding for eight years

A special team of economic offences wing of the crime branch on Saturday apprehended an accused, who had been absconding for the past eight years, said officials.

The court had issued an arrest warrant under Section 512 of the CrPC against the accused.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He was identified as Ghulam Rasool Mir, alias Rasool DC, of Gulab Bagh Srinagar.

He was booked in case FIR number 21/2007 under Sections 419, 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the IPC for his involvement as a land broker running into crores of rupees, said officials.

The chargesheet of the case was produced before a court of law in 2015 against 12 accused persons, including the accused.

The court had issued an arrest warrant under Section 512 of the CrPC against the accused.