ED arrests Bhullar in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday secured eight days’ custodial remand of suspended Punjab deputy inspector general (DIG) Harcharan Singh Bhullar in a money laundering case, with a special court allowing the agency to question him over alleged proceeds of crime, including cash, jewellery, bank deposits and properties across Punjab.

The agency gets 8-day remand to question the suspended DIG over cash, jewellery and properties across Punjab. (HT)

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Special judge Bhawna Jain granted the eight-day remand after the ED sought 14 days to interrogate Bhullar and trace the source and ownership of assets suspected to have been acquired through criminal activity. He was arrested by the agency at 11.50 am on Friday under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The money laundering investigation stems from two FIRs registered by the CBI’s anti-corruption branch in Chandigarh. The first, registered on October 16, 2025, relates to a bribery case involving Bhullar and accused Kirshanu Sharda, while the second, registered on October 29, 2025, pertains to a disproportionate assets case.

According to the ED’s submissions recorded in the order, the alleged proceeds of crime include around ₹9.68 crore in cash and jewellery, bank deposits, luxury vehicles and 129 acres of agricultural and urban properties in Patiala, Ludhiana, Mohali and New Chandigarh. The agency suspects that several properties are held in the names of family members and other persons allegedly acting as benamidars.

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{{^usCountry}} The court also recorded that searches conducted by the CBI and ED had led to the seizure of cash and jewellery and the freezing of bank accounts. The ED told the court that it needed to examine sale deeds, financial records and digital evidence to establish the ownership and movement of the suspected proceeds of crime and identify other persons who may have facilitated their acquisition or concealment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The court also recorded that searches conducted by the CBI and ED had led to the seizure of cash and jewellery and the freezing of bank accounts. The ED told the court that it needed to examine sale deeds, financial records and digital evidence to establish the ownership and movement of the suspected proceeds of crime and identify other persons who may have facilitated their acquisition or concealment. {{/usCountry}}

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Opposing the remand, Bhullar’s counsel argued that the ED had waited nearly a year to seek his custody despite registering its complaint in November 2025. The defence also contended that the allegations overlapped with the CBI cases and that Bhullar’s custody could affect his ability to assist his lawyers in cross-examining the complainant and a shadow witness in the pending bribery trial.

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The court, however, held that the ED’s right to investigate could not be curtailed merely because it had not sought custody earlier. It observed that custodial interrogation appeared necessary to trace the alleged proceeds of crime and said Bhullar’s rights in the CBI trial would be protected.

In a separate order passed on the same day, the court allowed the ED to quiz Bhullar and proceed according to law, rejecting the defence’s objection to the timing of the agency’s application.

The ED has been directed to produce Bhullar before the court on October 17 after completion of the eight-day remand. The investigating officer has also been directed to produce him physically on October 12 in the pending CBI bribery trial, where the complainant’s evidence is being recorded.

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