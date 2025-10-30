CBI slaps DA case on Punjab Police DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar

In more trouble for suspended Punjab Police DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar, arrested in connection with a bribery case, the Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday registered a disproportionate assets (DA) case against him following a preliminary inquiry into his financial holdings.

The CBI filed a fresh FIR against Bhullar for amassing disproportionate assets after seizure of documents and cash from his residence indicated huge wealth beyond his known sources of income.

The CBI had arrested Bhullar, who was serving as Ropar Range DIG, on October 16 along with a “middleman Krishanu” for allegedly accepting ₹5 lakh in a bribe from a scrap dealer Akash Batta, who is also the complainant. During searches at his Chandigarh residence, the CBI seized cash worth over ₹7.36 crore, jewellery worth over ₹2.32 crore, 26 branded and expensive watches besides documents of nearly 50 immovable properties in the names of family members.

While Krishanu was arrested from Chandigarh, Bhullar was arrested from his office in Mohali a few minutes later.

“...Acquisition of agricultural land measuring around 150 acres in the districts of Mohali, Hoshiarpur and Ludhiana and commercial properties in the name of HS Bhullar, his family members (comprising wife Tejinder Kaur Bhullar, son Gurpartap Singh Bhullar and daughter Tejkiran Kaur Bhullar) and others,” the FIR alleged.

The CBI also found that Bhullar and his family members were in possession of five vehicles, including high-end vehicles such as Mercedes, Audi, Innova and Fortuner. “There is a balance of Rs. 2.95 crore (approximately) in five bank accounts and two fixed deposits (FDs) in the name of Harcharan Singh Bhullar and his family members,” it said.

Why assets case

According to the CBI probe, Bhullar’s income from salary from August 1-October 17 was ₹4.74 lakh. The CBI found that according to the income tax return filed by Bhullar for the assessment year 2024-25, his total declared annual income from all known sources is to the tune of ₹45.95 lakh.

However, the value of assets recovered and properties linked to his family are estimated to run into several crores, says the FIR.

The agency has alleged that the seizure of property documents, cash and other assets shows that Bhullar, “in connivance with unknown others, has acquired assets disproportionate to his known sources of income” and “intentionally enriched himself illicitly” during the period of his office. He also could not give a satisfactory explanation about the seized assets, it added.

The acquisition of immovable properties and other assets, India and abroad, may be examined in detail during the course of investigation, says the FIR.

“The role of family members, who may have abetted Harcharan Singh Bhullar in acquiring assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, may be looked into during the course of investigation,” the FIR said.

The agency has said that the check period from August 1, 2025 to October 17, 2025 has been fixed provisionally based on recovery and seizure from the residence of the public servant and preliminary scrutiny of the record. “The period may be modified or reviewed during the course of investigation after verification of additional assets and sources of illicit enrichment,” it said.