Money laundering case: Soren appears before PMLA court, framing of charge deferred till Sept 30

The Special PMLA court here on Thursday deferred framing of charges against Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren and other accused in connection with a land scam money laundering case. Now new date for framing charge is September 30.

The deferment occurred after CM Soren, one of the 17 accused in the case, appeared virtually before the court and sought adjournment to review the ‘unrelied documents’ provided by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Advocate general (AG) Rohitashya Roy said,“The ED supplied some papers today. CM appearing virtually sought time to review them. The court granted the time. Now formalities for framing the charge are expected next Wednesday.”

The case involves the fraudulent acquisition of 8.86 acres of land in Ranchi’s Bargain circle.

“The PMLA court clarified that formalities for framing charges will be completed one hour after the court begins on September 30,” an advocate close to the matter said.

The advocate said CM Soren was the last accused in the case against whom charges had yet to be framed.

“Charges have already been framed against 16 of the 17 accused in this case. The formal trial will commence once the charges are framed against CM Soren,” the advocate said.

The probe focuses on the illegal buying and selling of land, including defence land, using forged documents and manipulated land records.

The ED alleges that a sophisticated syndicate, involving government officials and private individuals, altered official records in Bargain circle to illegally acquire property. Hemant Soren was arrested by the ED on January 31, 2024, in connection with the money laundering aspect of this land scam, shortly after resigning from his post.

He was later granted bail by Jharkhand High Court on June 28, 2024, after which he reassumed office. The current trial proceedings focus on formally framing criminal charges to initiate the trial.

CM Soren has made several attempts this year to stall his trial but all attempts have remained unsuccessful so far. On June 8, the PMLA Court rejected his initial discharge application, ruling that the ED presented sufficient preliminary evidence.

On September 18, the HC dismissed his interlocutory application seeking a stay on trial court proceedings, rejecting his argument that the trial required prior governor sanction.

On September 19, Soren failed to physically attend court for the scheduled framing of charges due to “constitutional duties,” but the PMLA court strictly ordered a mandatory virtual or physical appearance by the following Monday.

On September 21, the PMLA court summarily rejected his plea to postpone the judicial proceedings and deferred the date to September 24 strictly due to technical issues.