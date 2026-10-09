Delhi HC shifts Patiala House, Rouse Avenue court proceedings online amid Jantar Mantar protest

The notification further stated that judicial officers posted at the two court complexes who are unable to reach their respective courts may also conduct proceedings virtually.

According to a notification issued by High Court Registrar General Reetesh Singh, all district courts across Delhi will remain open and operational, with all undertrial prisoners to be produced through virtual hearings.

Ahead of a protest at Jantar Mantar called by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) and other groups demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the revision of electoral rolls, the Delhi high court on Friday said that the Patiala House and Rouse Avenue court complexes would function entirely through virtual mode on Saturday.

How will undertrial prisoners and cases affected by the virtual court arrangement be handled?

How will undertrial prisoners and cases affected by the virtual court arrangement be handled?

Why did the Delhi High Court shift Patiala House and Rouse Avenue court proceedings to virtual mode?

Why did the Delhi High Court shift Patiala House and Rouse Avenue court proceedings to virtual mode?

“The proceedings and hearing of all cases, including civil and criminal at New Delhi District Courts, i.e., at Patiala House Court Complex and at Rouse Avenue Court Complex shall be done virtually only. Such Judicial Officers posted at Patiala House Court Complex and at Rouse Avenue Court Complex who are unable to reach their respective Courts, may hold the Court through virtual proceedings,” the notification said.

“In all the District Courts across Delhi, all under trial prisoners shall be produced through virtual mode only,” it added.

The high court further directed that no adverse orders shall be passed in any case across Delhi’s district courts due to the non-appearance of litigants, advocates, witnesses or accused persons.