ED grills ex-MLA Kiki Dhillon for 9 hours in money-laundering case

Congress leader and former MLA from Faridkot Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon, alias Kiki Dhillon, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Jalandhar on Wednesday, joining a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) probe linked to a disproportionate assets case.

Congress leader and former MLA from Faridkot Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon, alias Kiki Dhillon, coming out of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Jalandhar on Wednesday.

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Dhillon, who is currently out on bail, was grilled by ED sleuths for nearly nine hours.

He was previously arrested by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) in May 2023.

After leaving the ED office, Dhillon said he cooperated with the federal agency, which recorded his detailed statements.

“I have provided records sought by the investigating agency during questioning,” Dhillon said, adding that he has full faith in the ED investigation.

“I have come here because I have nothing to hide,” he said.

The vigilance bureau matter related to his disproportionate asset case is already sub-judice so he cannot comment much on the questioning and status of the case, the former MLA said. “I have faith in the judiciary and am hopeful that I will get justice,” he added.

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{{^usCountry}} The federal agency had issued multiple summons to Dhillon, including a notice on May 20, though he had previously denied receiving any official communication. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The federal agency had issued multiple summons to Dhillon, including a notice on May 20, though he had previously denied receiving any official communication. {{/usCountry}}

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ED officials said that security staff at Dhillon’s residence had repeatedly refused to accept the summons.

The ED’s independent money-laundering probe stems directly from the VB’s investigation, which accuses Dhillon of accumulating wealth far exceeding his known sources of income during his tenure from 2017 to 2022. Investigators are scrutinising bank accounts and financial transactions tied to Dhillon and his associates.

In July 2023, the VB filed a comprehensive 1,158-page chargesheet in a Faridkot court, revealing that while Dhillon’s declared income for the five-year period was ₹3.18 crore, his actual expenditure skyrocketed to ₹10.72 crore—leaving an unexplained gap of ₹7.53 crore.

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The chargesheet also details irregular investments and alleged benami properties. Among the transactions under the scanner is a ₹2.7-crore farmhouse in New Chandigarh that Dhillon reportedly failed to disclose during questioning.

The authorities allege he bought 42 acres in Faridkot’s Mumara village under an associate’s name, alongside other properties through family members and aides.

Dhillon was originally arrested alongside two associates, Gursewak Singh and Rajwinder Singh, under the Prevention of Corruption Act and for criminal conspiracy, with the ED now mapping the broader financial network behind those assets.