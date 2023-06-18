Haryana: Directorate of Enforcement conducts searches at premises of suspended judge’s relative

Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has initiated an investigation on the basis of the FIR registered by the ACB, Panchkula, Haryana.

Directorate of Enforcement (ED).

As per the FIR, reliable information was received that Sudhir Parmer (posted as special judge for CBI and ED cases at Panchkula at the material time) was showing favouritism to the accused persons namely Roop Kumar Bansal, his brother Basant Bansal, the owners of M3M, and Lalit Goyal, the owner of IREO Group, in lieu of undue advantage extended by Sudhir Parmar in the criminal cases of the ED under PMLA and other cases of CBI pending against the above-accused persons in his court.

It is alleged that undue benefit was provided to Sudhir Parmar through his relative Ajay Parmar. It was further stated that as per reliable information instances (as stated therein) of grave misconduct, abuse of official position, and demand/ acceptance of undue advantage/ bribe from the accused persons in the cases pending in his court were observed.

Incriminating evidence was seized during the search. Thereafter, Ajay Parmar was arrested on June 16 for offences of money laundering under PMLA. He was produced before the designated PMLA court at Panchkula. The court has granted custody till June 20 to the ED.

The ED had also arrested Basant Bansal and Pankaj Bansal (promoters/ directors of M3M Group) in connection with this case. The PMLA court, Panchkula, has granted custody to the ED till June 20. Further investigations are in progress.

