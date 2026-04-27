...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

ED raids 11 locations in Punjab in money-laundering probe against ex-DIG Bhullar

Searches in Chandigarh, Ludhiana, and Jalandhar follow CBI’s recovery of ₹7.5 crore cash and luxury assets from the suspended 2009-batch IPS officer.

Published on: Apr 27, 2026 12:40 pm IST
By Karam Prakash
Advertisement

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday conducted searches at 11 locations across Punjab as part of a money-laundering probe against former state police deputy inspector general (DIG) Harcharan Singh Bhullar and entities linked to him, officials said.

Former Punjab Police deputy inspector general (DIG) Harcharan Singh Bhullar, a 2009-batch IPS officer, remains under suspension since his arrest by the CBI in Mohali on October 11, 2025. (HT file photo)

They said the premises in Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Patiala, Nabha and Jalandhar linked to the accused, his accomplices and suspected benamidars (the owner in whose name a benami property is held) are being covered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

According to ED officials, the operation aims to trace the proceeds of crime, identify benami properties, and secure evidence linked to the laundering of funds allegedly acquired through corruption.

The ED’s action is rooted in a predicate case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Bhullar, a 2009-batch IPS officer, was arrested by the CBI in Mohali on October 11, 2025, while serving as DIG, Ropar range.

The arrest followed a trap laid at his Mohali office after a Mandi Gobindgarh-based scrap dealer alleged that Bhullar was demanding monthly bribes—referred to as ‘sewa-paani’—to settle an FIR and allow his business to operate without harassment. While Bhullar had sought a specific bribe of 5 lakh through a middleman, the scope of the investigation widened following subsequent raids on his properties.

Bhullar, who remains under suspension, is the son of former Punjab Police chief Mehal Singh Bhullar. Before his fall from grace, he was considered a low-profile yet influential officer who headed the special investigation team (SIT) that questioned Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia in a drug smuggling case.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Karam Prakash

Karam Prakash is a Patiala-based senior correspondent covering several districts of Malwa region of Punjab. He writes on various domains, including health, agriculture, power and education.

central bureau of investigation prevention of money laundering act
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / ED raids 11 locations in Punjab in money-laundering probe against ex-DIG Bhullar
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / ED raids 11 locations in Punjab in money-laundering probe against ex-DIG Bhullar
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.