Wednesday, Apr 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
ED raids AAP MLA Kulwant Singh’s residence in Mohali

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 16, 2025 10:24 AM IST

The search was conducted in connection with a money laundering probe linked to the ₹48,000 crore Pearl Agrotech Corporation Limited (PACL) scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted a search at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Kulwant Singh’s Mohali residence in connection with a money laundering probe linked to the 48,000 crore Pearl Agrotech Corporation Limited (PACL) scam.

The MLA was not present, but his family members were questioned. (HT)
ED teams from Delhi, accompanied by local police, began the search at Singh’s residence in the Janta Land Promoters Limited (JLPL) area, which is also linked to his real estate firm. Singh was not present, but his family members were questioned.

Searches were also carried out at 15 other premises across Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Delhi.

As per sources, raids are part of an ongoing probe against PACL, that is accused of orchestrating a ponzi scam by collecting huge sums from investors under the guise of real estate investments, and failing to return the money. The directors of PACL had allegedly siphoned off investors’ funds by transferring them to shell companies in multiple locations.

Singh was earlier questioned by the ED in a separate money laundering case related to drug trafficking.

Wednesday, April 16, 2025
