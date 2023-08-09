Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / ED raids premises linked to Haryana MLA Gopal Kanda

ED raids premises linked to Haryana MLA Gopal Kanda

ByPress Trust of India, New Delhi
Aug 09, 2023 02:28 PM IST

The raids are being undertaken under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act at residential and business premises in Delhi and Gurugram and Sirsa in Haryana.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted searches at premises linked to Haryana MLA Gopal Kanda and others as part of a money laundering investigation, official sources said.

Police personnel outside a property linked to Haryana MLA Gopal Kanda during an Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid as part of a money laundering investigation, in Gurugram on Wednesday. (PTI)

The raids are being undertaken under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act at residential and business premises in Delhi and Gurugram and Sirsa in Haryana.

Kanda, 57, is a sitting MLA from Sirsa of the Haryana Lokhit Party. He has been a former minister for home, industries and local bodies in the state.

The politician was recently acquitted by a Delhi court in the high-profile case of abetment of suicide by Geetika Sharma, a former air hostess with his now defunct aviation company MDLR.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
enforcement directorate
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP