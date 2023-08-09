ED raids premises linked to Haryana MLA Gopal Kanda

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted searches at premises linked to Haryana MLA Gopal Kanda and others as part of a money laundering investigation, official sources said.

Police personnel outside a property linked to Haryana MLA Gopal Kanda during an Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid as part of a money laundering investigation, in Gurugram on Wednesday. (PTI)

The raids are being undertaken under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act at residential and business premises in Delhi and Gurugram and Sirsa in Haryana.

Kanda, 57, is a sitting MLA from Sirsa of the Haryana Lokhit Party. He has been a former minister for home, industries and local bodies in the state.

The politician was recently acquitted by a Delhi court in the high-profile case of abetment of suicide by Geetika Sharma, a former air hostess with his now defunct aviation company MDLR.

