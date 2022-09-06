ED raids Punjab excise officials’ properties

Different teams of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday raided the residences and other premises belonging to senior officials of the Punjab excise department, including that of joint commissioner Naresh Dubey, who is said to be the brain behind the state’s new excise policy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The policy was implemented in Punjab on July 1 by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government that took over on March 16.

Offices of L-1 licence allottees in Jalandhar have also been reportedly raided and their record has been seized.

The state excise headquarters in Mohali wore a deserted look as all offices were locked and the lower staff also left after learning about the raids.

Tuesday’s development comes three weeks after raids by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) at the properties of Delhi government functionaries, including deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the charge of excise department.

Subsequently, an FIR was registered against 16 persons who were given excise contract in Delhi, including Sisodia. Charges of favouritism were levelled against the Delhi government for “benefitting a section of liquor contractors”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the reports, some of those close to the Delhi government functionaries have been given liquor contracts in Punjab too.

So far, no official statement has been released either by the ED or the Punjab excise department.

Despite repeated attempts, Punjab excise commissioner Varun Roojam’s comments couldn’t be elicited.