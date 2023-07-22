Ludhiana: Edu dept orders schools to destroy damaged food grain

The education department has instructed the school officials, across the district, to destroy the food grains and groceries that were damaged in the recent floods. The teachers have been instructed to clean the midday meal kitchens and water tanks before serving food to students at Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)

The head of midday meal programme under the Director General School Education (DGSE), Punjab, has issued a letter to all district education officers (DEOs) across the state, seeking comprehensive details of the items affected by the floods.

The letter highlights the need to destroy wheat, rice, and other grocery items that have been rendered unfit for consumption due to the floodwaters. The emphasis is on ensuring a proper and responsible method of disposal to prevent any potential health hazards.

To ensure transparency and accountability, the letter stipulates that the process of destroying damaged food items must be videographed and detailed records must be maintained. This measure aims to avoid any discrepancies in stock records of the midday meal in the future. In case of any discrepancies, the responsibility will lie with the respective school heads.

As a preventive measure, teachers have been instructed to thoroughly clean the midday meal kitchens and water tanks before serving food to students in flood-affected areas. This step aims to maintain hygiene and safeguard the health of the students.

To involve all stakeholders in the decision-making process, the DEOs are instructed to ensure that teachers inform the school management committees (SMCs) about the damaged items and conduct videography of the disposal process. Following this, the SMCs must pass a resolution for the destruction or disposal of the unfit food products.

