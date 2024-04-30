Education ‘lightweights’: Of 4 in fray, only one passed high school

tarsem.deogan@htlive.com One can pursue “Giani” after class 10, which is proficiency and study of Punjabi language. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

As the elections draw close, the Ludhiana Lok Sabha constituency is abuzz with a curious revelation. Scrutiny of the educational qualifications of the four candidates from major parties in fray has sparked widespread intrigue. According to the affidavits submitted in the previous elections they contested, none of the contenders had even graduated. Only one candidate, Bharatiya Janata Party’s Ravneet Singh Bittu, passed high school.

It has ignited debates and left voters questioning the academic credentials of those vying for their trust.

Sitting MP and BJP pick Bittu is the only candidate who passed Class 12. According to the affidavit submitted by Bittu with his nomination in 2019 and 2014, he passed Class 12 from Guru Nanak Public School, Chandigarh, in 1993.

Punjab Congress chief, who is the grand old party’s candidate, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, is matriculation pass. According to the information provided by Warring with his nominations in the past, he is passed Class 10 from Punjab School Education Board, SAS Nagar (Mohali), in 1995.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) sitting MLA and Lok Sabha candidate Ashok Parashar Pappi is Class 7 passout. He had mentioned his education qualification as Class 7 from Khalsa National Higher Secondary School, Shahpur Road, Ludhiana, in 1976, in the affidavit.

Similarly, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate and former MLA Ranjit Singh Dhillon is Giani from Punjab University Chandigarh in 1986.

One can pursue “Giani” after class 10, which is proficiency and study of Punjabi language.

Manish Tewari, Congress candidate, who won from Ludhiana in 2009 Lok Sabha elections has a LLB from Delhi University. Former cabinet minister Sharanjit Singh Dhillon, who won on a SAD ticket from Ludhiana 2004, also has a law degree.