Education must to get rid of joblessness: Haryana governor Dattatreya

Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya being welcomed at a school leadership summit in the Ambala Cantonment on Saturday. (HT Photo)
Published on Nov 28, 2021 01:30 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Saturday said the only option to get rid of unemployment was education, not money. He was in Ambala Cantonment to attend “Manthan” School leadership summit-2021 by the National Independent School Alliance (NISA).

While addressing the audience, he commended NISA for its contribution to school education during the pandemic. He also praised the New Education Policy, introduced by the Union government last year.

“The policy encourages mother tongues that gives equal opportunities to rural students who can learn in their language and push through competition. It will also ensure that the students are given skill-based education right through primary and secondary level, which will make a job giver, not job seeker,” the governor said.

He added that through the super-100 programme, the state government was also providing free education to students of economically weaker sections for competition exams and 26 of them have been selected in the IITs this year.

Earlier, home minister Anil Vij inaugurated the NISA office on the Hill Road in the cantonment. Society’s president Kulbhushan Sharma thanked Vij, who also holds urban local bodies portfolio, for providing a rebate of one-year property tax to private schools amounting to 23.50 crore.

