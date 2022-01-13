Eight flights from Chandigarh airport cancelled

Eight flights have been cancelled from Chandigarh International Airport on Thursday due to operational reasons and bad weather.

Airport spokesperson KP Singh said that Vistara Airlines cancelled four of its flights and Go First called off three citing operational reasons, while an Indigo flight was cancelled due to bad weather.

The Vistara flight from Mumbai that was to arrive at Chandigarh airport at 6am was cancelled, while another from Bengaluru that was scheduled to arrive at Chandigarh at 11.30am, the one from Hyderabad to arrive at 1.30pm and the flight from Delhi that was to reach Chandigarh at 6.15am on Thursday stand cancelled.

The cancelled Go First flights are the Delhi-Chandigarh flight that was to arrive at 10.55am and the one that was to depart for Ahmedabad at 12.35pm. The flight from Ahmedabad that was to arrive at Chandigarh at 6.45pm and was to depart for Delhi at 8.45pm has also been cancelled.

Another Go First flight from Srinagar that was to arrive at Chandigarh airport at 3.45pm and depart again for Srinagar at 4.50pm on Thursday has been cancelled.

Indigo Airlines cancelled its Bengaluru flight from Chandigarh, which was to depart at 7pm, due to bad weather.