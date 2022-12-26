Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Eight held for Indira Colony murder

Published on Dec 26, 2022 11:13 PM IST

Two days after a man was murdered in Indire Colony, police arrested eight people on Monday, they have been sent to two days in police remand

The eight accused been identified as Santram, Mahesh, Rohit, Joginder, Raju, Rahul and Deepak from Indira Colony and Mukul from Rajiv Colony. They were arrested for the murder of one Mukesh. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula

Two days after a man was murdered in Indire Colony, police arrested eight people on Monday.

The accused been identified as Santram, Mahesh, Rohit, Joginder, Raju, Rahul and Deepak from Indira Colony and Mukul from Rajiv Colony. They were arrested for the murder of one Mukesh.

The case was registered based on the complaint of one Divyanshu, a resident of Mauli village. He told police that on Saturday evening, he and Mukesh were attacked by 10-12 people in Indira Colony. Mukesh succumbed to his injuries.

The accused have been sent to two days in police remand.

