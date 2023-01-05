Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Eight labourers suffer burns after molten iron falls on them in Punjab’s Ludhiana

Eight labourers suffer burns after molten iron falls on them in Punjab’s Ludhiana

chandigarh news
Published on Jan 05, 2023 03:12 PM IST

Incident took place at Sahnewal steel factory when eight labourers on night duty were working near the furnace and smoke engulfed the block; condition of two of the injured critical

One of the victims said eight of them were working near the furnace when suddenly smoke engulfed the block and the molten metal fell on them at the steel factory in Sahnewal on Thursday. (Representational photo)
ByTarsem Singh Deogan

Eight labourers suffered burn injuries when molten iron suddenly fell on them from a furnace in a steel factory at Sahnewal in Punjab’s Ludhiana district on Thursday.

Police said the incident happened when the victims were on night duty in the factory. The injured were rushed to the local civil hospital, where the condition of two of them was stated to be critical.

Inspector Sukhdev Singh, the station house officer at Sahnewal, said that his team was investigating the matter.

One of the victims, Sanjay Shah, said eight of them were working near the furnace when suddenly smoke engulfed the block and the molten metal fell on them. Four of them escaped with minor injuries, but four needed to be hospitalised.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Tarsem Singh Deogan

Tarsem Singh Deogan is a senior reporter at Ludhiana. He has 16 years of experience in journalism. He has covered all beats and now focuses on crime reporting....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP