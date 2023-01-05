Eight labourers suffer burns after molten iron falls on them in Punjab’s Ludhiana

Eight labourers suffered burn injuries when molten iron suddenly fell on them from a furnace in a steel factory at Sahnewal in Punjab’s Ludhiana district on Thursday.

Police said the incident happened when the victims were on night duty in the factory. The injured were rushed to the local civil hospital, where the condition of two of them was stated to be critical.

Inspector Sukhdev Singh, the station house officer at Sahnewal, said that his team was investigating the matter.

One of the victims, Sanjay Shah, said eight of them were working near the furnace when suddenly smoke engulfed the block and the molten metal fell on them. Four of them escaped with minor injuries, but four needed to be hospitalised.

