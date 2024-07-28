Eight of family killed as car veers off road in J&K’s Anantnag

{Sinthan-Kishtwar road} The family was going from Kishtwar to Madwah when their car skidded off the road. (HT)

Eight members, including five children, of a family were killed when the vehicle that they were travelling in veered off the road and fell into a gorge at the Daksum Kokernag on Sinthan-Kishtwar road.

The family was on the way from Kishtwar to Madwah.

A senior officer confirmed the death of all members travelling in the car on Sinthan Kishtwar road that connects Kashmir with Kishtwar and Doda — the only link between Kishtwar and its far-off villages including Vadwan and Madwah.

“The driver lost the control and the vehicle fell into a gorge leaving all the passengers dead,” the officer said.

Officials said the family hailed from Kishtwar. The deceased have been identified as Imtiyaz Rather, Afroza Begum, Reshma, Areeba Imtiyaz, Aniya Jan, Abaan Imtiyaz, Musaib Majid and Mushail Majid.

Former chief minister (CM) and president Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) expressed shock over deaths.

“Shocked by the tragic accident on the Sinthan-Dakshm road, where 8 people, including 5 children, 2 women and a cop lost their lives. The Kishtwar-Kashmir road is tough and hilly. We must exercise caution and avoid rash driving. I urge the government to compensate the families of the deceased,” he wrote on ‘X’.

Congress’ Jammu and Kashmir unit president Viqar Rasool in a statement said the tragic accident on the Sinthan-Daksum road, which resulted in the loss of eight lives, has caused profound sorrow, adding, “Authorities should provide immediate relief and as well as implement stricter measures to prevent such accidents in the future.”

Lieutenant-governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha also expressed grief over the tragic road accident.

“I am deeply saddened to learn about the loss of precious lives in an unfortunate road accident in Daksum, Anantnag today. My thoughts and prayers are with bereaved family members during this hour of grief. I have issued instructions to the District Administration to provide all necessary assistance to the affected family,” he wrote in a message.