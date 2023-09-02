Top LeT, HM terrorists among 8 chargesheeted in Doda

Police on Friday produced chargesheet in a designated fast track National Investigation Agency court in Doda against eight top terrorist commanders of terror outfits Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM).

In a statement, Doda police said they produced chargesheets under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against the eight top ranked terrorists that included commanders of the LeT and the HM under section 299 Cr PC.

“They are presently operating from Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir and running modules to keep terrorism alive in Doda district and other parts of the Jammu province,” the statement read.

Doda police said that an FIR under the UAPA was registered at the Thathri police station against LeT’s top ranked terrorist Mohammad Amin alias Khubaib of Kathwa in Phagsoo, presently operating from Pakistan.

Similarly, an FIR under UAPA was registered at the Bhaderwah police station against two top HM terrorists identified as Mohammad Hussain Khateeb of Masjid Mohalla in Bhaderwah and Zakir Hussain of Draina Bhalla.

A case under UAPA was registered at Doda police station against two LeT terrorists identified as Abdul Hai alias Tahir Bilal of Sazan in Doda and Irshad Ahmed Itoo alias Idress of Dharnal Arnora.

An FIR under UAPA was registered against three HM terrorists identified as Atta Mohammad alias Adil Mubashir of Tanta Gandoh, Mohammad Shafi alias Nadeem of Trankal and Majid Hussain alias Abu Jihad of Manoie Gandoh.

“The cases were registered against these terrorists for running modules in Doda to keep terrorism alive and shed the blood of innocent people in the region on the behest of their Pakistan-based mentors,” Doda police said.

“After completing the investigation in all respects and after collecting sufficient evidence against these terrorists, Doda police filed chargesheet under section 299 of Cr PC before the designated fast track NIA Court at Doda for judicial determination,” they added.

A senior police officer said that these terrorists, who are in Pakistan or PoK, constantly attempt to lure local youth of Doda region to join terror outfits for carrying out subversive activities to keep militancy alive.

Doda police have made special efforts to tighten the noose of the sympathisers, supporters and over ground workers of terrorists and other anti-social elements to wipe out residual terrorists from the district, he added.

