Eight workers injured in steel factory boiler blast in HP

Eight workers suffered serious burn injuries after a boiler exploded in a steel plant in Gwalthai industrial area in Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh in the wee hours of Sunday.

Six of the injured have been shifted to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, while two have been admitted to an Una hospital.

The mishap took place around 3am. The boiler exploded due to overheat.

Fifteen workers were working in the night shift at Prabal Steel Factory and seven of them escaped unhurt. Sources said the company owners neither informed the police nor fire department officials after the mishap.

The police, however, have registered a case against the factory owners on the basis of statement of an injured worker, who alleged that company negligence caused the mishap and the workers were not provided any safety kit.

A police team also visited the spot to gather evidence. Meanwhile, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur has expressed concern over the incident. “Injured have been admitted to the hospital and I wish them speedy recovery,” he tweeted.

