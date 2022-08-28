Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Eight workers injured in steel factory boiler blast in HP

Eight workers injured in steel factory boiler blast in HP

chandigarh news
Updated on Aug 28, 2022 11:30 PM IST

Six of the injured have been shifted to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, while two have been admitted to an Una hospital

Eight workers suffered serious burn injuries after a boiler exploded in a steel plant in Gwalthai industrial area in Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh in the wee hours of Sunday. (Image for representational purpose)
ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala

Eight workers suffered serious burn injuries after a boiler exploded in a steel plant in Gwalthai industrial area in Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh in the wee hours of Sunday.

Six of the injured have been shifted to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, while two have been admitted to an Una hospital.

The mishap took place around 3am. The boiler exploded due to overheat.

Fifteen workers were working in the night shift at Prabal Steel Factory and seven of them escaped unhurt. Sources said the company owners neither informed the police nor fire department officials after the mishap.

The police, however, have registered a case against the factory owners on the basis of statement of an injured worker, who alleged that company negligence caused the mishap and the workers were not provided any safety kit.

A police team also visited the spot to gather evidence. Meanwhile, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur has expressed concern over the incident. “Injured have been admitted to the hospital and I wish them speedy recovery,” he tweeted.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP